Crampton-built 1930s home benefits from nearby Booterstown Marsh sea air
With its thoughtfully laid out interiors and sunny back garden, the four-bed semi-detached home at 6 St Helen’s Villas is airy and elegant, inside and out
The nature reserve that is Booterstown Marsh in south Co Dublin lies between the coastal railway line and the Rock Road and is the only salt marsh, and the only bird sanctuary, in south Dublin Bay.
Overlooking the marsh and out onto Dublin Bay beyond it towards the Howth Peninsula is 6 Saint Helen’s Villas, a four-bedroom semi-detached residence of 127 square metres (excluding the garage), which has just come to market with DNG’s Blackrock...
