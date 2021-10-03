Country living near shores of Lough Derg for €659,000

In 2005, Crona Byrne and her husband, Philip Carney, decided they wanted to bring up their children in the heart of the countryside. They found the perfect property in Killaloe in Co Clare, a rambling single storey family home on an elevated 1.24 acre site with panoramic views of Lough Derg.

“It was the combination of the glorious views and the big open spaces of the interior that decided us to buy,” Byrne said. “The bonus was...