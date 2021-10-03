Subscribe Today
Country living near shores of Lough Derg for €659,000

At just under 300 square feet and on 1.24 acres of land, the high-spec Co Clare bungalow owned by Gay Byrne’s daughter offers plenty of room for family living

Ros Drinkwater
3rd October, 2021
5
Onslow in Killaloe, Co Clare: a rambling single-storey family home on an elevated 1.24-acre site, on the market for €659,500

In 2005, Crona Byrne and her husband, Philip Carney, decided they wanted to bring up their children in the heart of the countryside. They found the perfect property in Killaloe in Co Clare, a rambling single storey family home on an elevated 1.24 acre site with panoramic views of Lough Derg.

“It was the combination of the glorious views and the big open spaces of the interior that decided us to buy,” Byrne said. “The bonus was...

