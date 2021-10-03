Country living near shores of Lough Derg for €659,000
At just under 300 square feet and on 1.24 acres of land, the high-spec Co Clare bungalow owned by Gay Byrne’s daughter offers plenty of room for family living
In 2005, Crona Byrne and her husband, Philip Carney, decided they wanted to bring up their children in the heart of the countryside. They found the perfect property in Killaloe in Co Clare, a rambling single storey family home on an elevated 1.24 acre site with panoramic views of Lough Derg.
“It was the combination of the glorious views and the big open spaces of the interior that decided us to buy,” Byrne said. “The bonus was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elegant Foxrock five-bed comes to the market for €1.95m
No 8 The Oaks on Brennanstown Road has the benefit of a 120-foot mature garden and is walking distance from the village
Room for manoeuvre in modern Kilkenny mansion
Archersfield House’s 517 square metres of space lends itself to multiple uses, including as offices or a health clinic
Gorgeously restored Victorian in Monkstown for €1.5m
No 49 Montpelier Parade was brought back to its former glory, losing none of the original character
Elegant redbrick cottage with splendid interiors in heart of D4
30 Pembroke Cottages in Donnybrook, owned by jewellery designer Merle O’Grady, is on the market with a guide price of €625,000