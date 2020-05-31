Country House of the Week: Tudor- style family home benefits from dramatic renovation

The double-fronted exterior at No 44 conforms to the Tudor style, but in recent times this large family home in the prestigious Eagle Valley development in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, has undergone extensive renovation, extension and a dramatic reconfiguration to provide a state-of-the-art, 21st-century, 417 square metre interior, arranged over three levels.

To the right of the timber-floored hallway there’s a family sitting room, to the left a sizeable drawing room, both with working fires. The surprise lies...