Country House of the Week: Rural living in the heart of horse country

Anyone wanting to own an equestrian farm would do well to focus on Co Kildare, Ireland’s premier horsebreeding territory. It’s home to the Irish National Stud and the world-famous Curragh horseracing course. And it also has Coologmartin House in Donadea, a fine period residence with substantial equestrian facilities on 40 acres.

Shown on the 1837 Ordnance Maps, the property began life as a coach house before undergoing considerable extension by Thomas MacDermott...