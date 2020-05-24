Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Country House of the Week: Kinsale family home marries old with new to fine effect

Mount Farran, situated along the Wild Atlantic Way, combines modern comforts with a classical interior

24th May, 2020
9
An aerial view of Mount Farran: the detached family home sits on an elevated 1.1-acre site with views over the river Bandon

On the Wild Atlantic Way, only a short distance upriver from Kinsale town, and surrounded by fertile farmland, this brick-faced, detached family home sits on an elevated 1.1-acre site with splendid views over the river Bandon.

Built in the early 1990s with an unusual multi-gabled exterior, Mount Farran in Ringrone is a home that now combines 21st-century comforts with a stylishly classical interior that personifies gracious living. Its 290 square metres are characterised by large...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Stunning views from a height along Royal Canal

A converted mill building in Phibsborough is home to a handsome contemporary two-bedroom apartment, minutes from town, with incredible vistas from Glasnevin to Howth

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 10 hours ago

On the Market

A guide to some of the best homes up for sale around the country

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 10 hours ago

Pristine two-storey cottage in Brittas Bay for €285,000

The property has been extended and renovated in recent years, and sits in a gated development 1km away from a sandy beach

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 10 hours ago