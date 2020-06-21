Country House of the Week: Chic Wicklow home rises to the occasion

Cnoc is Irish for hill, so Cnoc Clar is the perfect name for this stunning family home nestling among the trees on its elevated site overlooking half an acre of superbly thought-out landscaped grounds in Kilquade, Co Wicklow.

Throughout its 325 square metre interior, the ambience is one of cool, sophisticated chic – Debussy rather than Bizet comes to mind. The ground floor entrance hall has a seating space and a U-shaped staircase to the...