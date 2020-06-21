Country House of the Week: Chic Wicklow home rises to the occasion

Cnoc is Irish for hill, so Cnoc Clar is the perfect name for this stunning family home nestling among the trees on its elevated site overlooking half an acre of superbly thought-out landscaped grounds in Kilquade, Co Wicklow.
Throughout its 325 square metre interior, the ambience is one of cool, sophisticated chic – Debussy rather than Bizet comes to mind. The ground floor entrance hall has a seating space and a U-shaped staircase to the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team