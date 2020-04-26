Country House of the Week: A true 21st-century bungalow in the heart of horse country

The bungalow, one of the most popular house styles on the planet, first appeared in the late 17th century. The name derives from the Hindi word bangla, meaning “belonging to Bengal”, and it was used to describe the cottage homes of early European settlers.

Built in 2003, with an appealing quirky roofscape, Cramersvalley in Brannockstown, Co Kildare elevates the concept to a 21st-century level, offering everything the equestrian lover could hope for in...