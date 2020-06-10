Wednesday June 10, 2020
Councils told to crack down on hoarders of vacant land

A levy designed to encourage owners of land suitable for housing to develop or sell their property has not been enforced by local authorities, reports show

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
10th June, 2020
Owners of land that is suitable for new housing but is lying vacant can be required to pay the levy. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Department of Housing has piled pressure on local authorities to implement penalties on hoarders of vacant land that is suitable for housing.

The vacant site levy was introduced in 2017 to encourage owners of idle land which could be used for housing to either develop or sell their property.

A number of recent reports published by the European Commission and Parliamentary Budget Office have shown a poor uptake of the scheme to date.

