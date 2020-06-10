Councils told to crack down on hoarders of vacant land

The Department of Housing has piled pressure on local authorities to implement penalties on hoarders of vacant land that is suitable for housing.
The vacant site levy was introduced in 2017 to encourage owners of idle land which could be used for housing to either develop or sell their property.
A number of recent reports published by the European Commission and Parliamentary Budget Office have shown a poor uptake of the scheme to date.
