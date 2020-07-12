Council pushes back over Clancy Quay apartments

Kennedy Wilson has met opposition from Dublin City Council in its bid to squeeze more apartments into the country’s largest private rental development.

Clancy Quay at Islandbridge in Dublin 8 contains 865 housing units with capacity for 1,800 residents. It is the largest private rental complex in Ireland.

Kennedy Wilson, a multibillion-dollar US real estate firm, and Axa Investment Managers acquired the partly finished development in 2013. In recent years, the pair have overseen the completion...