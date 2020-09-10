Council has ‘serious concerns’ about Ballsbridge co-living plan

Bartra Capital’s plans to build a co-living complex in Ballsbridge in Dublin have hit a setback, with planners raising “serious concerns” about how the facility would operate in light of the pandemic.

Bartra Capital, controlled by Richard Barrett, has been the most proactive developer seeking to build co-living facilities in the capital. It has secured permission to construct a co-living development in Dún Laoghaire, with further plans for Rathmines and Castleknock....