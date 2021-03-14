Cottage by the coast with all the mod cons

Fancy living by the coast in a bijou redbrick cottage in Dún Laoghaire in south Co Dublin?

No 79 Northcote Terrace is a smartly refurbished two-bedroom, mid-terrace home just off York Road and offers 51 square metres of living space. The property has been on the market for some time and is guiding €395,000 with agent Sherry FitzGerald’s Dún Laoghaire branch.

A pretty, teal front door with stained glass insets opens...