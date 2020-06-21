Sunday June 21, 2020
Controversial sect battles to keep Masses in Co Dublin house

The Palmarian Catholic Church splinter group has appealed to An Bord Pleanála against a Fingal Co Council ban on public worship at its Lusk base

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
21st June, 2020
Joseph Odermatt is listed as one of the owners of the Palmarian Catholic Church property in Lusk

A secretive Spanish sect is fighting to keep its place of worship in a house in Lusk, Co Dublin.

The Palmarian Catholic Church, a controversial splinter group which has been described as a cult, has been holding Masses in the rural house that it bought for €595,000 in 2016. The six-bedroom house is used by a Palmarian priest but a workshop has been converted into a place of worship, according to planning documents.

Fingal County Council...

