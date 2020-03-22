Comers fail in latest bid to amend planning permission

The multimillionaire Comer family have been knocked back in their bid to squeeze more apartments onto a new residential scheme in north Dublin.

Papyrus Property Company Unlimited is currently developing a new apartment scheme on a site on Shanowen Road in Santry, Dublin 9. The firm is operated by Luke Comer jr and Barry Comer, sons of multimillionaire property developer Luke Comer and Brian Comer.

Planning permission for the residential scheme was secured several years ago....