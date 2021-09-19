Colliers earns place in elite real estate association

Colliers was recently selected to join US-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® – International Ltd and its luxury marketing division, Luxury Portfolio International®.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® is a global real estate community comprised of 550 real estate companies awarded membership based on rigorous standards for service and performance. With 4,600 offices and 150,000 sales associates in 70 countries, these firms represent 1.3 million transactions annually.

Colliers also earned membership in Luxury...