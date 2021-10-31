Coastal comforts in Co Clare on offer for €750,000

West is best for some, and if you fancy rooting yourself in an incredible coastal location within a few minutes’ walk of the beach at Lahinch in Co Clare, then perhaps this six-bedroom residence with a separate one-bedroom apartment is for you.

Claire House boasts a whopping 335 square metres of living space with unobstructed and enviable views overlooking Lahinch Beach. It has come to the market with Savills seeking €750,000.

The bright and spacious...