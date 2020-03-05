Thursday March 5, 2020
Co-living plan for property at centre of housing protests gets go-ahead

Planned layout changes to 34 Frederick Street North similar to shared-living developments

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
5th March, 2020
Take Back the City occupied 34 Frederick Street North for several weeks to protest against rent hikes, evictions and poor housing conditions

The owners of a Dublin property at the centre of housing protests two years ago have been given permission to turn it into shared living-style accommodation.

In August and September 2018, activist group Take Back the City occupied 34 Frederick Street North for several weeks to protest against rent hikes, evictions and poor housing conditions.

The property occupied by the group, which is near...

