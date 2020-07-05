Sunday July 5, 2020
Clontarf three-bed semi comes to market for €575,000

51 Kincora Grove is in need of refurbishment, but has plenty of potential in a well-heeled area

5th July, 2020
5
51 Kincora Grove is located in a mature residential area, a ten-minute walk from Clontarf Promenade

For anyone who has been keeping an eye out for a ‘For Sale’ sign in Clontarf in north Dublin, 51 Kincora Grove has just come to the market with REA Grimes.

In need of complete refurbishment, the 112 square metre semi-detached residence is one of the few homes on the road that hasn’t been modernised and comes with an additional 12 square metre garage, which could, subject to planning permission, be included in a...

