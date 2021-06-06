Clontarf four-bed with large garden comes to market

A four-bed house with a 58-foot-long garden in one of Dublin’s more sought-after areas has been brought to the market by REA Grimes Clontarf.

Number 108 Clontarf Road is just opposite Clontarf Baths, and is perfectly placed for easy access to Clontarf village and the city centre. The bright and spacious family home comes to market with an asking price of €820,000.

Built in 1964, the house is likely to appeal to owner-occupiers looking...