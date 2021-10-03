Clontarf bungalow a stone’s throw from the seafront
No 3 Oulton Road, a bright and charming three-bed 1930s family home, is on the market for €1.05 million
If charm and character are what you seek in a house, consider this 1930s family home situated less than 100 metres from Clontarf promenade in Dublin 3.
No 3 Oulton Road is a bright and, at 195 square metres, deceptively spacious three-bedroom semi-detached dormer bungalow. It benefits from a garage to the side, generous mature gardens front and rear, and comes to the market through REA Grimes with an asking price of €1.05 million.
The house was built 86...
