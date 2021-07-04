Classy three-bed D18 bungalow ticks all the boxes

The good burghers of Co Dublin know that location is key, especially if the property they seek is close to good transport links, schools and local amenities. That hat-trick of elements is top of the list of attributes at Laburnum Cottage on Kilgobbin Road in Sandyford, Dublin 18.

Brought to the market for sale with DNG, which is guiding €675,000, this three-bedroom bungalow boasts a roomy 158 square metres of living space beyond its cookie-cutter facade.

Originally...