City centre apartment with class and cachet on market for €825k

Private and central are a combination that’s not altogether easy to carry off in real estate, but 18 Lower Baggot Street does it brilliantly.

A Celtic Tiger scheme built in 2000 on the site of a former townhouse hotel, the block comprises 25 apartments tucked away between Lower Baggot Street, Fitzwilliam Lane, and just off Merrion Street.

One of the two-bedroom units, Apartment 11, has just come to market through Sherry FitzGerald guiding €825,000.