Cherrywood Village launch envisions 1,300 new homes by 2025

Quintain, one of the largest residential developers in Ireland, last week launched its ambitious master plan for Cherrywood Village, the developer’s 65-acre site within the Cherrywood strategic development zone (SDZ) in south Co Dublin.

Quintain aims to deliver 1,300 new homes on the site by 2025, with the decision on the first-phase planning application due out this week. The scheme will cater to a range of housing needs with a particular focus on...