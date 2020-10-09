Friday October 9, 2020
Cherrywood Village launch envisions 1,300 new homes by 2025

Developer Quintain says 65-acre south Dublin site will focus on young families and first-time buyers as it awaits decision on first-phase planning application

9th October, 2020
Michael Hynes and Eddie Byrne, joint managing partners at Quintain, present a model of Cherrywood Village. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

Quintain, one of the largest residential developers in Ireland, last week launched its ambitious master plan for Cherrywood Village, the developer’s 65-acre site within the Cherrywood strategic development zone (SDZ) in south Co Dublin.

Quintain aims to deliver 1,300 new homes on the site by 2025, with the decision on the first-phase planning application due out this week. The scheme will cater to a range of housing needs with a particular focus on...

