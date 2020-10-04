Sunday October 4, 2020
Charming mid-terrace redbrick close to waterfront at Clontarf

Three-bedroom house on Leinster Avenue in Dublin 3 comprises 77 square metres of turnkey living for €395,000

4th October, 2020
5
63 Leinster Avenue in Clontarf, Dublin 3: on the market for €395,000

For buyers on Dublin’s northside, who are drawn by the appeal of a handsome redbrick facade, this three-bedroom mid-terraced residence on Leinster Avenue in Dublin 3 has just as much charm inside as out.

The 77-square-metre home is located at the end of a mature, well-kept residential road close to both the city centre and the waterfront at Clontarf.

No 63, which is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald’s city centre branch, is guiding...

