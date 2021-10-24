Charming Booterstown mews offers a slice of coastal life

The coastal suburb of Booterstown lies along an ancient route once known as Slíghe Chualann.

According to Peter Pearson’s 2001 history and heritage of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Between the Mountains and the Sea, Booterstown connected the residence of the High King of Ireland at Tara with his outlying lands in Cualann – the ancient name for the area of land stretching towards Bray.

It is a highly sought-after residential area hugging...