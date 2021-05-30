Charm meets chic in a Ringsend cottage for €450,000
A cleverly renovated 100-year-old home near Google HQ in Dublin is smart and snug with an impressive A3 energy rating
At 50 square metres, a pretty cottage at No 38 South Dock Street in Dublin 4 punches well above its weight, with an A3 energy rating to rival a new build yet with all the character and charm of its turn-of-the-century heritage.
The cleverly renovated two-bedroom property was built between 1890 and 1910 to house dock workers in the local docklands.
Today, beyond its honey-hued Dolphin Barn brick facade, No 38 boasts a chic, 21st-century smart home armed with an...
