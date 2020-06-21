Century-old Cork pile has a pleasing touch of modernity

The private residence of a big-league developer in his heyday, Ashton Park House on Blackrock Road in Ballintemple in the leafy suburbs of Cork city strikes a handsome, double-fronted pose on a half-acre of professionally landscaped gardens.

The residence, an impressive 356 square metre pile, was designed by local architecture practice Chillingworth & Levie and built in 1918 for developer William Meagher. His firm, Meagher & Hayes, was responsible for building such architectural icons such...