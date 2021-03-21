Centrally located Limerick city apartment will suit professionals
No 513 Harvey’s Quay is on the market with a guide price of €190,000
For buyers in the market for a Shannonside eyrie, a top-floor, two-bedroomed apartment with unobstructed views of Limerick city and the river Shannon has just been brought to the market by O’Connor Murphy and would suit a range of purchasers.
The apartment would be ideal for young professionals or people looking to downsize and wanting a low-maintenance, city centre property or for an investor looking for a property with strong rental potential.
No...
