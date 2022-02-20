Subscribe Today
Call for architects to find creative solutions to housing crisis

The Housing Unlocked initiative is looking for innovative and practical ideas from the public and professionals to help solve the issue

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
20th February, 2022
Call for architects to find creative solutions to housing crisis
Nathalie Weadick, director, IAF, and Bob Jordan, chief executive, the Housing Agency: launching Housing Unlocked, an open call for ideas to improve the housing sector. Picture: Mark Stedman

The Irish Architecture Foundation (IAF) and the Housing Agency last week announced details of an open call for innovative ideas to improve Ireland’s housing sector.

Entitled Housing Unlocked, the initiative is calling for architects, together with people from a variety of disciplines and members of the public with a common interest in housing, to team up and submit ideas to solve housing issues in Ireland’s cities, towns and villages.

