Cairn launches new three and four-bed homes in Delgany

Music to the ears of anyone championing new home development in the current, pandemic- delayed and parched climate will be delighted to note that developer Cairn has launched 30 of its three and four-bedroom homes at Archers Wood in Delgany, Co Wicklow this weekend.

The launch follows a successful virtual off-plan release earlier this year. The latest A2-rated homes on offer range in size from 119 to 141 square metres and are priced from €470,000 for...