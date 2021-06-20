Cairn launches new three and four-bed homes in Delgany
A2 rated houses at Archers Wood in Delgany range from 119 to 141 square metres with new green route alongside them
Music to the ears of anyone championing new home development in the current, pandemic- delayed and parched climate will be delighted to note that developer Cairn has launched 30 of its three and four-bedroom homes at Archers Wood in Delgany, Co Wicklow this weekend.
The launch follows a successful virtual off-plan release earlier this year. The latest A2-rated homes on offer range in size from 119 to 141 square metres and are priced from €470,000 for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Two-bedroom apartments in Cork hit a high note
Opera Lane Residences, in the centre of the southern capital, have a C3 BER, private terraces and plenty of natural light
Impressive five-bedroom home in the heart of Dún Laoghaire
Bright, spacious and tastefully decorated, this 1940s house has a B3 energy rating and landscaped gardens and is just a short stroll from the seafront
Tee up luxury living with seven-bed home in Mount Juliet estate
No 17 Foxes Covert comprises 628 square metres on acre of landscaped grounds and is guiding €1.55m
House of the week: Game, set and match to this five-bed family home
The redesigned Loiste Chroi, nestled in the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains, boasts 210 square metres of living space, with beautiful lake views from most of its rooms, and a private tennis court to boot