Building yet to begin on most fast-tracked large-scale housing projects

Construction has still yet to commence on the vast majority of sites where planning permission to build large housing developments has been fast-tracked.
Since the beginning of last year, 89 applications to build housing developments have been granted through the fast-track planning scheme. In these proposals, developers have secured permission to build a total of 25,208 homes, comprising 5,349 houses, 14,405 apartments and 5,454 build-to-rent units.
Data released by Eoghan Murphy, Minister for Housing, as part of a parliamentary question...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team