Bucolic bliss on the banks of the river Boyle

It is not too fanciful to think of this picturesque property as Shangri La, relocated from its legendary Tibetan valley to the banks of the river Boyle in Co Roscommon.

Until 2005 running her own successful business, Smart Speakers, which sources and delivers leading keynote speakers for conferences and events, vendor Mary Menton had lived her life in Dublin. “That year I travelled to Boyle to babysit for my brother who had a boat there....