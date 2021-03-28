Bright new start in redesigned home bathed in natural light

Newly established southside Dublin agency Mullery O’Gara has just brought this completely redesigned end-of-terrace home in Harold’s Cross in Dublin 6 to the market.

No 28 Mount Drummond Square has been extended to its current 124 square metres and is guiding in the region of €595,000. It also boasts a building energy rating (BER) of B3.

As part of the redesign, the traditional build was extended to the side and rear to provide a...