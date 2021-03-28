Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Bright new start in redesigned home bathed in natural light

No 28 Mount Drummond Square in Harold’s Cross extends to 124 square metres and is guiding in region of €595,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
28th March, 2021
7
28 Mount Drummond Square has been completely redesigned to provide a fluid layout throughout, full of natural light

Newly established southside Dublin agency Mullery O’Gara has just brought this completely redesigned end-of-terrace home in Harold’s Cross in Dublin 6 to the market.

No 28 Mount Drummond Square has been extended to its current 124 square metres and is guiding in the region of €595,000. It also boasts a building energy rating (BER) of B3.

As part of the redesign, the traditional build was extended to the side and rear to provide a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

No 96 Rathfarnham Road in Terenure: the 1930s build extends to 181 square metres and is guiding €1.295 million

Spacious home in Terenure guiding under €1.3m

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 hour ago

On the Market: Our pick of homes on offer this week

Residential Ros Drinkwater 1 hour ago
Kentfield on Booterstown Avenue, an area where there is consistently strong demand for residential property

Four-bed Booterstown house comes with a bit of history

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 hour ago
Arundel’s 274-square-metre interior was designed to suit entertaining on a grand scale

House of the Week: Gracious Sutton home of the queen of the green

Residential Ros Drinkwater 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1