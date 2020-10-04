Sunday October 4, 2020
Bright, airy Blackrock three-bed will suit buyers in search of home office

10 St Fintan’s Park is currently on the market for €490,000

4th October, 2020
7
10 St Fintan’s Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin has been extended to 108 square metres by its current owners

A cleverly renovated residence in walk-in condition, with the bonus of a low-maintenance, south-west-facing garden that has a separate home office at the rear, 10 Saint Fintan‘s Park in Blackrock in south Co Dublin is a worthy buy, particularly for those looking for a home office in the current climate. The three-bedroom home is guiding €490,000.

Extended to 108 square metres by its current owners, No 10 is a bright, airy and appealing home...

