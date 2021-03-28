Blank canvas in a picturesque part of south Dublin

House hunters on the market for a coastal refurbishment project in south Co Dublin might be keen on 17 Sandycove Road.

The double-fronted period residence is in need of complete renovation and has come to the market with DNG Dún Laoghaire guiding €975,000.

The property extends to 154 square metres and comprises an entrance hall, three reception rooms, a kitchen, dining room, conservatory and a ground floor bathroom. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and...