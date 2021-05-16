Subscribe Today
Blackrock redbrick comes to the market for €1.3m

This five-bed family home in the highly sought-after south Dublin suburb has a southwest-facing garden and a double garage with potential to convert

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
16th May, 2021
7
4 Grove House Garden, Grove Avenue, between Blackrock and Stillorgan villages in south Co Dublin: guiding at €1.3m

Located in one of the capital’s most popular and amenity-filled suburbs, the five-bedroom family home at 4 Grove House Garden on Grove Avenue, between Blackrock and Stillorgan villages in south Co Dublin, will not remain on the market for long.

Extending to 205 square metres, the substantial redbrick family home comes with expansive front and side gardens with a southwesterly orientation, a double garage with potential to convert subject to planning permission, and a...

