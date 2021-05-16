Blackrock redbrick comes to the market for €1.3m

Located in one of the capital’s most popular and amenity-filled suburbs, the five-bedroom family home at 4 Grove House Garden on Grove Avenue, between Blackrock and Stillorgan villages in south Co Dublin, will not remain on the market for long.

Extending to 205 square metres, the substantial redbrick family home comes with expansive front and side gardens with a southwesterly orientation, a double garage with potential to convert subject to planning permission, and a...