Blackrock home offers modern living and coastal amenities

If turnkey living in a thriving, popular south Dublin suburb with all mod cons, stylish interiors and a sunny rear garden, all within a secure development is what you‘re after, look no further than 16 Marino Park in Blackrock.

The well-presented, three-bedroom, end-of-terrace home is situated in a cul-de-sac scheme of 28 homes within the Elms development, which is off Mount Merrion Avenue. The long avenue connects the Stillorgan Road (N11) with the Rock...