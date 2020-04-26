BidX1 licensing its online auctioneer platform

Irish property agency BidX1 has started to license the use of its online auctioneer platform to other estate agents, with the firm already in talks with Irish vendors.

Earlier this year, Foxtons, one of the largest estate agents in London, signed a deal with BidX1 to use the Irish firm’s auctioneer platform to sell property online.

Stephen McCarthy, founder and chief executive of BidX1, said his firm was now in talks with other...