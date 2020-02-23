Bespoke Blackrock development is an enticing Prospect

Former hotel manager turned developer Diarmuid O’Sullivan of Carrickreagh Developments has delivered a masterclass in bespoke living at his latest scheme in south County Dublin.

Prospect House is a small development of nine houses – with two, three, four and five-bedroom options – and six luxurious apartments within a three-storey period building, all on about an acre of grounds at Barclay Court off Temple Road near Blackrock village.

Prospect House proper was built...