Beautifully presented Dalkey home will appeal to families

The draw of Dalkey in south Co Dublin is long famous among local yuppies, given the area‘s coastal locaton, its proximity to Killiney Hill Park, Dalkey village and its upmarket eateries and pubs, as well as good schools, great transport links and a raft of recreational amenities.

So it is likely that in the current market, 11 Fairlawns on Saval Park Road, which is being sold through Hooke & MacDonald at €985,000,...