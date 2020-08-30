Bartra could add 100 private homes to O’Devaney Gardens site

Bartra Capital, the development firm, could add more than 100 private homes to O’Devaney Gardens as part of the new plans for the site.

The company, controlled by Richard Barrett, has entered consultation with planners with a view to developing 1,053 homes on the publicly-owned site near the Phoenix Park. The original deal for the lands involved 824 homes.

The new plan could increase the share of private homes eventually developed on the public lands. Bartra...