Bartra could add 100 private homes to O’Devaney Gardens site

Bartra Capital, the development firm, could add more than 100 private homes to O’Devaney Gardens as part of the new plans for the site.
The company, controlled by Richard Barrett, has entered consultation with planners with a view to developing 1,053 homes on the publicly-owned site near the Phoenix Park. The original deal for the lands involved 824 homes.
The new plan could increase the share of private homes eventually developed on the public lands. Bartra...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team