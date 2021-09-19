Baby blue home in dream location

Wearing a fresh and airy powder blue facade, No 42 Lansdowne Park in Ballsbridge in Dublin 4 is bound to appeal to buyers in search of a turnkey terraced home within the capital’s embassy belt and a short walk from the city centre’s commercial district.

The property, which offers some 81 square metres of living space, is located in one of Dublin’s most prominent suburbs and was entirely refurbished three years ago to...