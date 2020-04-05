Aviva pushes for more short-term lets in Dublin

Aviva has claimed there is significant capacity and a requirement for more short-term lets in Dublin, despite a state crackdown on the sector.

The insurer’s pension operation has lodged plans to build a six-storey complex that would contain 24 short-term lets on Merrion Row, beside St Stephen's Green.

Aviva Life & Pensions Ireland’s planning application cited a Fáilte Ireland Accommodation Capacity report, published in 2019, which said that “just 16 self-catering accommodation premises are...