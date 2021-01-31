Availing of amenities in a time of lockdown
The value of having a variety of amenities near your home has been heightened by the Covid-19 lockdowns. Here, we look at two schemes in south Co Dublin to see what they offer within 5km
After almost a year of living through a health pandemic, which has now given us our third movement-restricted lockdown, the importance of having a healthy array of local facilities and amenities to hand cannot be understated. It’s a search factor that current property buyers are keenly aware of.
Travelling outside the 5km radius from one’s home (and remember that at one point in March 2020, it was a 2km limit) is now a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Fully renovated four-bed in Clontarf guiding €990,000
No 86 Stiles Road is a semi-detached home of 178 square metres over three levels in turnkey condition
Blackrock home offers modern living and coastal amenities
No 16 Marino Park is a well-presented, three-bedroom, end-of-terrace home, which is on the market for €825,000
House of the Week: Lakeside Roscommon property on 8.35 acres is a steal
Annagh Cottage and Lodge on the shores of Lough Boderg is now on the market, with a guide price of €770,000
A four-bed bungalow with all the benefits Clonskeagh has to offer
Families will be interested in this well-appointed and recently upgraded detached family home in Dublin 14