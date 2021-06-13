Attractive Templeogue three-bed on market for just under €900k

Nestled on a corner site at the junction with Templeville Road in Templeogue in Dublin 6W, and in turnkey condition, No 30a Cypress Grove Road is a pretty three-bedroom home and a real head-turner.

Offering some 187 square metres of living space over three levels, the recently-built detached family home is finished to showhouse standards, and is on the market with McGuirk Beggan asking €895,000.

A walled front garden is bordered by well-maturing evergreen hedging, and...