ASAI upholds complaint against Period Door Properties over ‘misleading’ €150 surcharge

The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) upheld a complaint against Period Door Properties, the luxury rental service, relating to “misleading” rental pricing.

Period Door Properties rents entire houses in upmarket areas of Ireland and leases individual rooms to its tenants. It at one point hosted around 150 tenants and had homes on its books in areas of Dublin such as Ballsbridge, Clontarf, Monkstown, Rathgar and Donnybrook, including Crosthwaite Park South in Dún...