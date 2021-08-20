ASAI upholds complaint against Period Door Properties over ‘misleading’ €150 surcharge
Advertising watchdog says real cost of rent for the bedrooms was €1,050 a month each, not €900
The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) upheld a complaint against Period Door Properties, the luxury rental service, relating to “misleading” rental pricing.
Period Door Properties rents entire houses in upmarket areas of Ireland and leases individual rooms to its tenants. It at one point hosted around 150 tenants and had homes on its books in areas of Dublin such as Ballsbridge, Clontarf, Monkstown, Rathgar and Donnybrook, including Crosthwaite Park South in Dún...
