Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

ASAI upholds complaint against Period Door Properties over ‘misleading’ €150 surcharge

Advertising watchdog says real cost of rent for the bedrooms was €1,050 a month each, not €900

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
20th August, 2021
ASAI upholds complaint against Period Door Properties over ‘misleading’ €150 surcharge
Period Door Properties had homes on its books in areas of Dublin such as Ballsbridge, Clontarf, Donnybrook and Rathgar. Picture: Getty

The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) upheld a complaint against Period Door Properties, the luxury rental service, relating to “misleading” rental pricing.

Period Door Properties rents entire houses in upmarket areas of Ireland and leases individual rooms to its tenants. It at one point hosted around 150 tenants and had homes on its books in areas of Dublin such as Ballsbridge, Clontarf, Monkstown, Rathgar and Donnybrook, including Crosthwaite Park South in Dún...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

RSS Developments Limited submitted plans to Dublin City Council in October 2020 proposing the development of a four-storey building at 3 Henrietta Lane

Appeal launched against approved development near Georgian Henrietta Street

Residential Eva Short 1 day ago
Tone House in Bodenstown, was built in 2005 and marries a traditional Victorian-style exterior with the best of contemporary building practice.

Room to breathe: a trio of stylish rural residences

Residential Ros Drinkwater 5 days ago
Ashbury House combines Georgian country house high style with 21st-century technology.

Georgian-style home offers elegant country living in Dunmore East

Residential Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago
Ballyhiggin Country House is a ten-minute drive from two Blue Flag beaches

Recently renovated six-bed period home on Kerry’s Wild Atlantic Way

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1