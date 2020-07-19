Architect-designed new homes in the Garden of Ireland

New homebuyers in Co Wicklow who are looking for something a little different might be interested in Sika Woods, a scheme of 47 three and four-bedroom houses in Enniskerry.

The development is set on a 5.33-acre site bound by the Powerscourt Demesne and golf club, and is split into two – one side comprising 27 homes, the other 20.

Designed by Max O’Flaherty of Aughey O’Flaherty Architects, the A-rated homes on offer include 29 three-bedroom semi-detached and detached...