Appeal launched against approved development near Georgian Henrietta Street
A local councillor and a resident branded the plan as ‘an affront to one’s senses’ and ‘insensitive and brash’
A planning appeal has been lodged against an approved apartment development near Dublin’s historic Henrietta Street by a group of objectors who branded the proposed build “grotesque” and “a concrete bunker masquerading as modern architecture”.
RSS Developments Limited submitted plans to Dublin City Council in October 2020 proposing the development of a four-storey building at 3 Henrietta Lane, on a site that faces directly onto the rear of a...
