Apartment at the Grange comes to market for €475,000

No 45 Coral is a well-presented two-bedroom unit in a desirable location

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
10th April, 2022
The Grange in Stillorgan, south Co Dublin, in which an apartment has come to market guiding €475,000

The Grange in Stillorgan in south Co Dublin is arguably a legacy scheme: almost 15 years after the original development was built by Ray Grehan’s Glenkerrin Homes, it remains one of the most sought-after and visually appealing apartment schemes in the area today.

One of the Grange’s major draws is that all vehicular traffic is directed underground leaving the development visibly car-free at ground level. Then there’s its highly convenient location on Brewery Road,...

