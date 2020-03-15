Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Annual HAP payments ‘will dwarf cost of Children’s Hospital within five years’

Conference told cost of supporting people in rental accommodation will exceed €1 billion by the end of next year and ‘may yet go further’

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
15th March, 2020
People I've spoken to estimate we will be paying the price of a new National Children's Hospital in HAP within the next five years, every year said Dr Dáithí Downey

The Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme could cost the state as much as the new €1.7 billion National Children’s Hospital annually within five years, it has been warned.

Established in 2014, the HAP scheme is a form of social housing support. It cost €400,000 in its first year. As part of Budget 2020, €497 million has been allocated toward for it this year.

Dr Dáithí Downey, head of housing policy and research with Dublin City...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

House of the Week: Three-storey Dalkey dream home with views to die for

33 Knocknacree Park is a south Dublin gem with features that include a ‘secret’ storeroom

Ros Drinkwater | 11 hours ago

Two new builds in one of Dublin’s trendiest suburbs

20 and 21 Arbutus Place, a cul-de-sac of period homes, is just ten minutes’ walk from shopping and dining in south city centre

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 11 hours ago

On the Market

Your weekly guide to the best houses for sale around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 11 hours ago