Annual HAP payments ‘will dwarf cost of Children’s Hospital within five years’

The Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme could cost the state as much as the new €1.7 billion National Children’s Hospital annually within five years, it has been warned.

Established in 2014, the HAP scheme is a form of social housing support. It cost €400,000 in its first year. As part of Budget 2020, €497 million has been allocated toward for it this year.

Dr Dáithí Downey, head of housing policy and research with Dublin City...