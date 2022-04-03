Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

An elegant Ranelagh townhouse melds modernity with vintage style

No 65 Ranelagh Road in Dublin 6 is now on the market with a guide price of €2.095 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
3rd April, 2022
10
Nos 65, 66 and 67 Ranelagh Road were built in 2019 as part of a development of homes built for three private homeowners. Of these, the first is now up for sale. Picture: Donal Murphy Photography

Crossing the Grand Canal at Charlemont, as you head from the south side of the city centre towards the suburbs, you are met with a virtual guard of honour of Edwardian redbrick town houses leading into the upmarket Dublin 6 village of Ranelagh.

Just before the wide avenue bends to offer a glimpse of the village under the Luas bridge overhead, there is a scheme of relatively new terraced townhouses on the left-hand side where Ranelagh...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

No 7 St John’s Park, Monkstown, which is on the market for €1.35 million

Splendid Monkstown four-bed will hit sweet spot for sport lovers

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 3 Heathfield, off the Monkstown Road, is on the market for €575,000

Monkstown bungalow is the perfect fit for rightsizers

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Ballygreany in Oghill in Co Kildare: a detached home on 3.4 acres including grass paddocks and tennis courts. Pictures: Tony Healy

Spacious Kildare residence offers country lifestyle close to the city

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 7 Le Bas Terrace, Rathmines, Dublin 6: a four-bed, light-filled, low-maintenance home

House of the Week: A bright family home that will work for all the family in Rathmines

Residential Ros Drinkwater

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1